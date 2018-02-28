She was curious about why her son suddenly seemed interested in split personalities, and now, Vivian has received her answer. However, she will be still be stunned when she realizes what exactly could happen if she ever decides to reveal the truth about Gabi/Abigail on the Wednesday, Feb. 28 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Vivian (Louise Sorel) couldn't understand why Stefan (Tyler Christopher) was suddenly so interested in reading about split personalities, especially as they still try and cover their tracks about the night of Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder. While they did not commit the crime on the NBC soap, they both know they are considered prime suspects by his family members, and they do have to try and keep the fact that they were in his office that night, after his death, a secret, because it implicates them. However, while drinking some coffee in the DiMera living room, Vivian was stunned when the secret passageway in the wall was opened—and out walked Abigail, dressed as her Gabi persona.

Like Stefan, Vivian may quickly put the pieces together that Abigail was the one who committed the murder, but that she did so while believing she was Gabi, as she is suffering from split personalities. However, while this version of "Gabi" has been acting in a very different way with Stefan, who knows she exists, she will take a different approach with Vivian.

When she revealed herself to Stefan, "Gabi" tried to plant the evidence of the murder on him, but the two have since had a rapport that has seen them share steamy kisses and intense chemistry. Though they each hold the key that could get the other one sent to prison, they have been drawn to one another as well, and are so far keeping each other's secrets as their sexual tension builds.

However, Vivian won't receive a treatment that has any sort of kindness attached to it. When she goes to confront the alter ego, and refers to her as Abigail, like Stefan did, "Gabi" will quickly grow hostile, and could threaten Vivian's life if she dares to tell anyone she saw her. Knowing what she is capable of, Vivian may be forced to stay silent, though she won't hesitate to try and warn her son to steer clear of Abigail going forward.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

