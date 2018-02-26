He just watched the woman he loves walk out the door and threaten to end their marriage because he hasn’t given up his controlling ways when it comes to his family and business. Now, Victor will find himself both stunned and disgusted when a new offer is brought to him on the Monday, Feb. 26 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

After seeing his text messages with Brady (Eric Martsolf) and realizing that they were conspiring together to bring down Eve (Kassie DePaiva), Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) gave Victor (John Aniston) an ultimatum that he genuinely retire and give up his need for control by confessing the truth to Eve. However, when he refused to do so, she felt she was left with no choice on the NBC soap. She then packed a bag and left, telling him on her way out that she wouldn’t stay married to him if he continued to act the way he did.

Now, Victor is alone and is being forced to determine whether or not he has made the right choice when it comes to his need for control over both Titan and the entire Kiriakis family. However, he will receive a moment of temporary distraction when none other than Vivian (Louise Sorel) waltzes through the door of the Kiriakis Mansion. When she does, he will be stunned by what she has to offer him.

Vivian will arrive wrapped in furs, and she will appear as though she is in a seductive mood, as she sidles up to Victor to make him an offer. She will even attempt to seemingly make a move by standing up in front of him and opening her coat, potentially revealing either nothing, or very little else, underneath. Victor will immediately be repulsed, covering his eyes and appearing disgusted and offended at whatever she is suggesting.

However, Vivian did not actually come to him in the hopes of seducing him and trying to spark up an affair. In fact, she will pitch him a new idea entirely, one which may even be more shocking for Victor to hear than it was to potentially see her nude. Vivian will pitch a desperate business deal to him, one that he will be floored by, but potentially also intrigued with, as it would be a way to exert even more control. Vivian will ask if he’d like to merge both Titan and DiMera into one massive entity, and Victor may actually mull it over, even if it does mean he risks losing Maggie forever in the process.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC