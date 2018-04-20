He's been working hard to try and figure out who the dark-haired woman in the surveillance footage and Hong Kong was so he can prove Gabi is innocent. Now, Chad may find out who she is—but it will be the most shocking thing he has ever witnessed on the Friday, April 20 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Since Gabi (Camila Banus) was convicted of Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder, specifically after Abigail's (Marci Miller) false testimony on the stand that she had confessed to the crime, everyone around her has been working to figure out not only why Abigail lied on the NBC soap, but also how they can prove Gabi's innocence. Everything hinges however on learning the identity of the dark-haired woman who Chad (Billy Flynn) had seen in Hong Kong—the same one whose back was seen on the surveillance footage from outside Andre's office on the night of the murder.

There hasn't been a lot of luck identifying this mystery woman, however, because she has been able to mostly stay hidden and out of sight, with only those few sightings, thanks to her alliance with Stefan (Tyler Christopher). What no one except for him and the now-imprisoned Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Vivian (Louise Sorel) know, is that the dark-haired woman is actually Abigail's alter personality, Gabby.

As it turns out, Gabby and Stefan have fallen for one another, and are determined to leave town together before anyone figures out the truth about her and Andre's murder. They've already locked up Marlena, who figured out Abigail is suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder, and Vivian, who encountered Gabby and has vocally disapproved of Stefan's desire to be with her. Now, after Kate (Lauren Koslow) also comes into contact with Abigail, she too will be locked away.

The two will believe afterwards that they have successfully kept everyone who could stand in their way secured and will finally decide to give in to their desires and start to make love before their journey.

However, Chad, who was visiting the real Gabi at Statesville will receive Kate's voicemails that the dark-haired woman was not only in the house but in Stefan's bedroom. After hearing that, he will race to the house and barge in on the two in bed—and if she turns around and he sees her face, he will be stunned when he sees his wife staring back at him.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC