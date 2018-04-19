They have succeeded with their plan to get Gabi locked away for Andre's murder, and have managed to keep the true Abigail locked away in her own mind. Now, with Marlena also secured in the DiMera tunnels, Stefan and "Gabby" will make plans to officially leave Salem behind once and for all so they can have a life together on the Thursday, April 19 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Gabby (Marci Miller and Stefan (Tyler Christopher) have fallen for one another on the NBC soap, and though she is only one of Abigail's alters, Stefan feels they can have a future together, and he has been determined to make it happen. However, after the other alter, Dr. Laura, who was pretending to be Abigail, took the stand in Gabi's (Camila Banus) trial and claimed she had confessed to murdering Andre (Thaao Penghlis), more suspicion than ever has risen in regards to what might be going on with Abigail—with Chad (Billy Flynn) convinced that Stefan may have found some way to brainwash her.

Meanwhile, during a brief moment in time where the real Abigail was able to get free, she sought Marlena (Deidre Hall) out for help, and it became clear to the other woman that she was suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder. However, when she failed to show up for her follow-up appointment, Marlena sought her out at the DiMera Mansion. There, she encountered "Gabby" and Stefan and was knocked unconscious. After she woke up in the DiMera tunnels, she tried to convince Stefan that he needed to distance himself from Gabby and the love he claimed to have for her, but he refused to listen.

Since then, "Gabby" had run-ins with Chad and John (Drake Hogestyn), who both have more suspicions about her and what she may be hiding. And she's become worried that the secrets she and Stefan are hiding will come out. Now, to guarantee that no one finds out what they know, and to assure that they can be together, he has told her that he wants to leave town. She will quickly agree, and the two will start making plans to leave.

However. If they wind up deciding to consummate their relationship before heading off, it could prove to be their true downfall—because it wouldn't take long for them to be caught in the process.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC