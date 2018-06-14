She has just woken up after being knocked unconscious when she got into an accident on her motorcycle. However, Ciara will become panicked when she realizes her situation may be more dangerous than she thought, as she realizes she's with none other than Ben Weston on the Thursday, June 14 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) crashed the motorcycle on the edge of town after discovering Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Claire (Olivia Keegan) together on the NBC soap. Since then, while she was unconscious, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), who was virtually exiled from town after his release from the sanitarium, found her. Knowing if he brought her back to Salem everyone would assume the worst and believe he had hurt Ciara, he took her to the closest place he could find where he could try to help her—an abandoned cabin. However, the cabin also happens to be the same one where he had killed the midwife who delivered Abigail's (Marci Miller) baby and almost killed Abigail and Chad (Billy Flynn).

Sure enough, Ben kept finding relics from his past behaviors at the cabin all over the place and was haunted by the memories of what he had done. When he then found the lighter he had used to try and burn Chad and Abigail to death, and realized it still worked, Ciara woke up, saw him there with the lighter and an open flame, and was quickly freaked out.

Ciara will become even more panicked when she realizes she can't escape because her leg is badly injured and likely broken. This will cause her to have even more reasons to panic because she knows who Ben is and how dangerous he was in the past, and if she can't escape him, she will fear for her life.

What happens next between the two will be determined by how much Ben was genuinely haunted by the memories of his past. If those memories came back to bring him to the dark side again, things could quickly become very dangerous in the cabin. However, if they served to remind him once again of the things he had done and made him feel more remorse, he could surprise Ciara, by instead insisting on helping her out. Only time will tell what will happen as the two remain trapped in the cabin.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: XJ Johnson/JPI Studios for NBC