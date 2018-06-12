He was able to learn of the serum Dr. Rolf had concocted that would help restore his memories from before he was nearly killed. Now, with a replicated formula ready to go, Will is set to take the necessary steps that could help him recover the memories from a life he doesn’t remember living on the Tuesday, June 12 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

Will’s (Chandler Massey) life has been divided into what happened prior to his assumed death, and what happened after on the NBC soap. His loved ones all remember the things from before they thought Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) strangled him to death, but he only has a recollection of what happened after he was brought back to life to live in Nashville with Susan (Eileen Davidson).

Since coming back to Salem, he has managed to rebuild relationships with everyone, though his marriage to Sonny (Freddie Smith) came to an official end because he had feelings for Paul (Christopher Sean) now and couldn't remember his great love for his husband. The new couple has found themselves very happy together, but after finding the formula for Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) serum that could restore his memories, Will decided it was the best thing for him, even if it put his romantic life at risk.

Now, a lot is riding on the formula and whether or not it will actually work for him. Sonny and Paul each naturally have feelings about the serum as well. Sonny is hopeful that with his memories fully restored, Will could come back to him and they could reunite. Paul is fearful of that happening, because it means he will lose out on his relationship once again. However, Will has assured his boyfriend that nothing will change, and now, he will go through with the injection, having his grandmother, Marlena, (Deidre Hall) do the honors.

Now, all anyone can do is wait. Will is going to be forced to wait and see if it works at all, and see if he can genuinely remember being Arianna’s father, among other things. And as he waits, so will Sonny and Paul. Paul will anxiously await the possibility of losing the man he has fallen for once again, while Sonny will wait to see if his life can finally be brought back to a time and a place where he was happy.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: XJ Johnson/JPI Studios for NBC