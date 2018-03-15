Her alter was forcibly confronted with the truth that she wasn't who she said she was, which led to the discovery of her third personality. However, Abigail's "Gabby" personality will once again emerge, and will make a bold decision about her future when it comes to who reigns supreme over Abigail's life on the Thursday, March 15 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

"Gabby," the personality who is is believed killed Andre (Thaao Penghlis), has made herself known to Stefan (Tyler Christopher) and even made some moves on him on the NBC soap. However, when he told her he planted the evidence she had committed the crime on the real Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), who was the prime suspect, Abigail's (Marci Miller) alter lost control, and Stefan was forced to confront her and reveal to her that she wasn't who she thought she was. However, the move backfired, as he then met the Gatekeeper personality, Abigail's second alter, Dr. Laura. Gabby hasn't come back out again since, but after Stefan found the "Gabby" costume in the secret passageway and then ran into Dr. Laura again, he demanded that she allow the other alter through.

Now, Stefan will come face to face with her again, potentially as he tries to find out of this personality is a really a facet of Abigail's that wants to be with him instead of Chad (Billy Flynn). After their last encounter though, "Gabby" feels more vulnerable than ever before, and may express that she obviously isn't real, which means what she feels doesn't matter anyway.

In an attempt to get answers, Stefan may then backpedal on his previous statements, telling her that he is sorry for what he said before, and he knows she is the real person she claims to be. If that bolsters her back up enough, then "Gabby" could once again grow strong. If she does, she may make a bold decision that she will be the more dominant personality and could attempt to try and take over Abigail's life for good.

Of course, if she does become more dominant, it could be what Stefan was hoping for, as he wants Abigail, but knows he can only have her in this state of mind.

