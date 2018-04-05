Her lies about who the father of her baby was have already changed how she believed things would go with her pregnancy. However, Lani could receive even more bad news that makes things even more difficult for her on the Thursday, April 5 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Lani (Sal Stowers) was forced to come clean about the baby being Eli's (Lamon Archey) and not JJ"s (Casey Moss) on the NBC soap after she was called to testify during Gabi's (Camila Banus) murder trial. After revealing she had slept with Eli in court, she then came clean to JJ about the baby, which led to their relationship coming to an end.

Since then, Eli has also told her he wants to be a part of their child's life, and she has finally agreed. However, things took a turn after she once again began to experience pain and was rushed to the hospital as a result.

Now, though Eli is by her side, the two of them may be faced with a challenge they didn't expect.

Before the confession was forced out, Lani also had another hospitalization with pain. At the time, there wasn't any concern about the pregnancy or what the pain meant. However, this second occurrence could mean there is something wrong—and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) may be forced to share some bad news with her and Eli about the baby's health.

Of course, it could also be related to stress, and that could be what's causing problems with Lani's pregnancy. It didn't take long for Val (Vanessa Williams) to discover the truth about the pregnancy, and she quickly began to pressure Lani to share the truth with Eli. Sure enough, not long after Eli himself confronted her about the pregnancy, she had her first incident. She and Eli had since come to an agreement that he would let her raise the baby with JJ, and that they would never let him know the truth, though Val continued to press the issue. Now, following the confession, and more drama with Val after she defended herself to Abe (James Reynolds), if the situation is tied to stress, it could cause more problems going forward.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC