She was humiliated when her wedding to Rafe was interrupted by the news that he had cheated on her with Sami. Now, Hope had fled to Hong Kong to spend time with her son and daughter-in-law, as she tries to get some clarity on what step she needs to take next on the Tuesday, March 20 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) was devastated and heartbroken after Claire (Olivia Keegan) interrupted her wedding to reveal that Rafe (Galen Gering) had cheated, but after he admitted that Ciara (Victoria Konefal) had known and he'd convinced her to keep quiet, Hope also became angry. To make matters worse for her, she and Rafe had already secretly married on the NBC soap, meaning that it was a much more complicated situation now. In an attempt to try and get a clear head as she figures out what she needs to do, Hope fled to Hong Kong, and is now staying with Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison), as she makes her decision.

Hope may decide to ask her son for his advice, to see what she should do when it comes to her marriage. She is unsure if she should end the marriage, or if she should consider letting Rafe have a second chance, because technically, the night he slept with Sami (Allison Sweeney) was also the night that they were temporarily broken up. However, while she is leaning more towards the option of ending things, she will be surprised when Shawn reveals he feels the opposite way.

Shawn may have a good reason for believing in second chances however. He and Belle had gone through their own rough patch in their marriage a few years ago, after she cheated on him, and hey nearly split up for good. They had since worked things out, prior to their move to China, and he may tell his mother that while it was difficult, he knew that forgiving Belle was the right move, and he thinks that giving Rafe a second chance could be the best move for her.

However, Hope may still be convinced there is nothing to save, since she is having a very hard time with all of the lies she was told in order to hide the affair. As such, she may then reach out to Belle, and ask her lawyer daughter-in-law to help her begin divorce proceedings as a result.

