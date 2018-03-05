They were supposed to be celebrating their marriage, but following Claire's bombshell revelation, Hope's future with Rafe will hang in the balance on the Monday, March 5 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

After struggling with the secret she had learned about Rafe (Galen Gering) sleeping with Sami (Alison Sweeney), Claire (Olivia Keegan) decided to tell Hope (Kristian Alfonso) the truth and stop the wedding on the NBC soap, especially after Ciara (Victoria Konefal) pleaded with her to leave it be and let it go. She sprinted in to the ceremony and stopped things, revealing to Hope that Rafe had cheated on her with his ex-wife.

Now, Rafe will be forced to admit to her the truth about the night they had called things off, where he got drunk with Sami and the two wound up sleeping together. This will be a particularly sore spot for Hope, because she was always insecure about how close Rafe was to his ex, and how he would do things for her, seemingly at the drop of a hat. Now, she will express her devastation to him that he not only slept with her, but that he didn't come clean to her when he had the chance to.

Of course, things won't necessarily be as simple as just taking off her engagement ring and just ending things with Rafe. Rafe and Hope had been about to announce to their loved ones that their wedding was more or less just a celebration with them, because legally, they had already married the day before, while on Smith Island. Because they are legally married now, Hope will need to carefully think things over before deciding whether or not she will consider forgiving Rafe, or end their relationship permanently.

Rafe won't be the only one who has to deal with the consequences of his actions however, as Claire will surely face Ciara's wrath for what she's done as well. Ciara had opted to keep the truth about Rafe's affair from her mother when she realized he had no intention of ever doing something like that again, and she wanted her mother to be happy. Now though, she clearly isn't, and once again, her world is being turned upside down. Because Claire is the one who made it that way, Ciara won't hesitate to get revenge on her.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC