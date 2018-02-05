She’s been working to keep the truth about her pregnancy from getting out, but Lani will find herself forced to admit to her big secret after someone unexpected confronts her about the lies she’s told on the Monday, Feb. 5 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

After discovering that she was pregnant, Lani (Sal Stowers) immediately knew the baby could not be JJ”s (Casey Moss), and that it was in fact Eli’s (Lamon Archey), after they slept together on Christmas Eve. However, after JJ found out about the pregnancy on the NBC soap, she decided that she couldn’t risk telling him the truth, lest it drive him to potentially attempt committing suicide again. She lied to him and allowed him to believe the child was in fact his.

She then followed up her lies to Eli after he questioned her about it, telling him that she was actually further along than she really is, in the hopes it would throw him off from learning the truth as well. He believed it, but his mother, Val (Vanessa Williams), who knows about the two sleeping together, has still had her doubts. Now, after sneaking a glance at Lani’s patient files at the hospital, she will quickly realize the truth and learn that the young woman is lying to everyone.

Now, she will seek Lani out to see if she can convince her to tell the truth, and she will confront her about the lies at the same time. Lani will naturally worry about her realizing what has happened, but she will also become alarmed because Val will likely warn her that she needs to tell the truth to Eli and JJ—before she does.

This could force Lani to finally admit to Eli that he is the father of her child, which will only set off a whole new batch of complications for her since he has made it clear he won’t stand by and not be a part of his child’s life. That will also make it more difficult for her when she decides to come clean to JJ as well.

Of course, Val could always promise she won’t be the one to force the secret out, but she could remind Lani that she will need to be honest sooner rather than later, as she won’t be able to force the baby to be born prematurely to match up with what she says is the timeline for her pregnancy. No matter which tactic Val takes, it will become abundantly clear what Lani has to do.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC