The letter is either evidence that proves she may have killed Andre, or that it served as the first step when it came to framing her for the crime. However, a break may come in Anna's case after John and Paul get a lead on who may have written the incriminating document on the Thursday, Feb. 1 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Anna (Leann Hunley) and Roman (Josh Charles) have now both been arrested on the NBC soap, after surveillance footage showed Anna entering Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) office at DiMeras on the night of his murder with the urn that was used to kill him. Because he provided her with a false alibi, Roman is also now in jail. Prior to the arrest, Roman enlisted John (Drake Hogsetyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) to try and find out who sent Anna the letter and why, so they could have a better idea of who wanted to taunt her into potentially murdering Andre.

Since then, the operation has been worked on the assumption that someone is trying to set Anna up to take the fall for them, though It's unclear who may have done so.

Now, Steve has excused himself from the case following the diagnosis at a doctor that he has an autoimmune disorder, a confession which led to John deciding that he was no longer going to secretly poison his drinks. He has since decided to enlist the help of his son, Paul (Christopher Sean), who was hoping to look into his father's own strange behaviors but will quickly agree to focus on the letter.

Sure enough, when the two start thoroughly examining things, they will potentially stumble across some evidence left on the letter which could give them the lead they need to help prove that Anna isn't lying when she says she didn't kill Andre. If they can get the right proof and exonerate her, despite the overwhelming circumstantial evidence against her, then the police could potentially find themselves quickly honing in on the real killer.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC