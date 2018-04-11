They were at risk that their big secrets were going to be exposed, and now, after knocking Marlena unconscious, "Gabby" and Stefan will resort to even more extreme measures to make sure she can't reveal their secrets to anyone who can stop them on the Wednesday, April 11 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Marlena (Deidre Hall) met "Gabby", Abigail's (Marci Miller) other alter, when she headed to the DiMera Mansion on the NBC soap to confront the woman for missing their appointment. She quickly also began to scold Stefan (Tyler Christopher), who has clearly been protecting the alter from disappearing because he's smitten with her. She also managed to deduce that "Gabby" was the woman in the surveillance footage from the night Andre (Thaao Penghlis) was murdered. As she threatened to go to the police, "Gabby" went on the attack and defended them, by smacking Marlena in the back of the head with a fireplace poker—knocking her to the ground and making her unconscious.

Now, the pair will need to work together to make sure they can get Marlena somewhere where they can safely make sure she can't escape, so they can still control the situation and not only keep Marlena from going to the police, but also from letting Chad (Billy Flynn) or anyone else know that Abigail is suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder.

After making sure Marlena can't escape from the current situation, they will need to act quickly to make sure no one suspects them of doing anything to her because it won't take long for her disappearance to go noticed.

John (Drake Hogestyn) will quickly become aware that something is up with Marlena when she misses a dinner date they had planned, and since her disappearing is something he's familiar with, he will likely assume quickly that something terrible has happened to her. Considering the last time she disappeared was when Hattie (also Hall) pretended to be her and locked the real Marlena away in an asylum, he will know he needs to act fast if he's to find the woman he loves and save her from whatever danger faces her this time around. However, since he doesn't know what he's really up against, it may be harder to track her down and rescue her this time around.

