The most romantic day of the year has arrived in Salem, and several couples could see themselves celebrating that fact on the Wednesday, Feb. 14 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Valentine's Day has arrived, and several couples will honor the day on the NBC soap. Among them will be Rafe (Galen Gering) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso), who are planning their wedding, though Rafe's big secret could dampen all their plans if the wrong person decides to tell Hope.

Rafe cheated on Hope with his ex, Sami (Alison Sweeney) on the night that they had broken up and called off their engagement. They quickly reconciled the next day, and Rafe has been dealing with the fact that he's kept that secret from Hope since. He has confessed it to Ciara (Victoria Konefal), who so far has not used it against him, and Eli (Lamon Archey), who confessed to cheating on Gabi (Camila Banus). He feels as though he should be safe, which will allow him to properly romance his fiancée for Valentine's Day, but the risk of the secret getting out and destroying everything grows more and more each day.

Of course, not all of the couples in Salem are set to have a special and romantic day.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla's (Mary Beth Evans) romantic plans are being ground to a halt, despite the day also being their wedding anniversary, because of Steve's deteriorating medical condition. Following his collapse at the hospital, he has been admitted, and is often sedated for the litany of medical tests that are being conducted to try and figure out what is actually wrong with him. What he and Kayla have yet to realize is that the problem stems from John (Drake Hogestyn), whom the ISA appointed to poison Steve and kill him.

Eli and Gabi are also not set to have a romantic day either, though it won't be because of his cheating with Lani (Sal Stowers). The couple's relationship has hit the kind of snag that could destroy it forever, as Gabi is the prime suspect for Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder. Though she is out on bail, the DA has decided to put charges of murder in the first degree on her, and she's in a race to find out who actually killed Andre and framed her, before she goes to prison for life.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC