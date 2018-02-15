He's been hospitalized following the rapid decline in his health, despite not knowing what has led to his current state. However, Steve may finally realize what—and who—is to blame for what has happened to him in recent weeks on the Friday, Feb. 16 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Steve (Stephen Nichols) is now being hospitalized following a collapse that saw him temporarily unable to breathe on the NBC soap. He has gone through several tests as well, in an attempt to try and find out what has caused him to have such a horrifically rapid decline in his health, though nothing has come back with definitive answers. While he knows he has an auto-immune disease, he doesn't know what is causing everything to seemingly fail, leaving him weak and unable to see.

However, he may finally get the answers he needs, as someone he never expected to see will turn up in his hospital room.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) was already shocked when she realized Billie (Lisa Rinna) had shown back up in town, but it's quickly become clear that she isn't there for the reasons she claimed. Though she told her mother she was checking on her following Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder, she has since secretly met up with John (Drake Hogestyn), and been revealed to be somewhat involved with the same plot he is—which has involved him poisoning Steve.

Now, she will show up in Steve's hospital room, and he will be stunned to see her. However, a visit from her could finally make him realize just what has been going on.

He may finally realize that the ISA is behind what's happening to him, though he may not piece together just who they sent to complete the job, or why they have targeted him.

If he does piece together the whole mystery though, he could be stunned. He would never have expected that John of all people, his best friend and business partner, would be the one who would keep trying to poison him until he died. Knowing the truth could forever test the pair's formerly great friendship.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC