There has been some strange stuff going on in Salem lately, and no one knows who has been responsible for it. However, the culprits behind things like the hacking of DiMera Enterprises information may finally be revealed when a mysterious couple shows up at the New Year's Eve party on the Friday, Dec. 29 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Abigail (Marci Miller) has been painstakingly planning the party to celebrate the New Year, and knows she invited a lot of people on the NBC soap. She even got to a point where she was unsure of who some of the guests were, but she figured there was nothing to worry about. However, she may quickly realize that the mystery couple attending the party is one she should have been more aware of.

The mystery couple will arrive at the party and could cause some havoc, which will fit in with the timeline of Chad (Billy Flynn) being warned by Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) that another attack on DiMera was likely imminent. However, this one could be the most devastating, and have the biggest impact on not just DiMera Enterprises, but also the entire family.

As it turns out, the mystery couple may not be so mysterious after all, and could unveil themselves as old enemies of the DiMera family.

It was revealed back over the summer that Vivian Alamain (Louis Sorel) was headed back to Salem, which would mean the character's return would line up with the party based on the show's shooting schedule. News of her return came with the reveal that former "General Hospital" star Tyler Christopher would also be heading to the NBC soap in a top-secret role, and it is believed he will also be aligned with the Alamains.

The return of the Alamian family will have big consequences if it comes out that they have their eyes set on destroying DiMera and taking it for themselves. Of course, their return could also mean trouble for the Kiriakis clan as well, and no one will truly be safe from the reach of their power once they get going.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

