She has managed to once again take over and resume control over her alter egos. Now, before they somehow manage to surface again, Abigail will beg for the help she fears she needs on the Wednesday, April 4 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Abigail (Marci Miller) previously tried to get help from Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) after she continued to have moments where felt as though she'd wake from a trance and would find she'd lost hours of time. However, while she was waiting to conduct tests on the NBC soap, her Dr. Laura alter managed to break free and take over. Since then, the real Abigail has barely surfaced at all, with Dr. Laura and Gabby both making it to the surface for extended periods of time.

However, now, after the two alters began to struggle for control, Abigail managed to be the one who woke up this time and is now alert once more. Still, though she may not be aware of her alter personalities and how they're controlling and manipulating her, she does know something is very wrong with her, and it could be mental. This has led her to Marlena (Deidre Hall), in the hope the other woman can figure out what's going on with her once and for all.

What Abigail is unaware of is that she allegedly was the one who killed Andre (Thaao Penghlis), and her alters are actually trying to protect her from the truth, something Dr. Laura has indicated previously to Stefan (Tyler Christopher). This led to that particular alter doing the unthinkable during Gabi's (Camila Banus) trial for the crime. Posing as Abigail, she took the stand and lied under oath, claiming Gabi had told her in the bathroom that she had done the deed.

Now, though it was a lie and would still only at best be circumstantial evidence, Gabi's fate could be sealed. The jury is deliberating if they believe she is guilty, and Abigail's false testimony is being considered as legitimate evidence. If the real woman learns what happened and is stunned by what she allegedly said, she could try to keep control again to fix things. But if her alters manage to get free again, they could continue causing more damage.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

