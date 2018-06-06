He knows Ben Weston is the man who tried to kill him, and he had to unpleasantly relive the experience of his death a second time when the same man was hired to recreate the scene in an attempt to jog his memories. However, Will is in for a massive shock on "Days of Our Lives," when Ben arrives on his doorstep on the Wednesday, June 6 episode.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) had strangled Will (Chandler Massey) during his time as the Red Necktie Killer on the NBC soap, but Will was spared death when Susan (Eileen Davidson) had him injected with Dr. Rolf (William Utay) so she could kidnap him and take him away from his family. The truth has since been revealed, but when Will was finally returned to Salem and didn't remember his family or anything about his past, his mother Sami (Alison Sweeney) grew desperate and asked Ben to try and force the memories back by reenacting the trauma of the night he nearly died. The ruse didn't work and Ben revealed the truth to Will about his mother's involvement, but he has since claimed that situation did help him grow.

Because it is believed he has fully rehabilitated himself, Ben is now free from the sanitarium he was locked away in, and he is now back in Salem. His first stop will be to make amends with Will, as he feels he needs to address any of his surviving victims in order to get closure on his past.

Naturally though, while Will may not remember everything from his past, he will remember that Ben is the man who tried to murder him. Their reunion isn't likely to go well, and Ben will quickly learn that others in town, like JJ (Casey Moss) and Chad (Billy Flynn), who are fiercely protective of Abigail (Marci Miller), will also not be very welcoming to him.

However, he may be handed a ticket to help him regain the trust of some people in town when he happens down a road in Salem and sees Ciara (Victoria Konefal), who is unconscious after getting into an accident on her motorcycle, and he decides to be the one who could revive her.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC