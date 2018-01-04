Footage emerged from China showing a fish’s body wriggling about in what was thought to be a fried seafood plate.

Several witnesses to the fried Frankenstein fish's resurrection could immediately be heard screaming as the fish twitched on the deep frier pan next to several other seemingly cooked fish.

The fish can be seen wriggling for several seconds before going back to its former resting state. But then just seconds later, the fish's movement intensifies and it appears it may fly off the deep fried fish pan.

"Oh no, no, no! It's cracking" the startled witnesses in the Hengyang, Hunan Province in southern China can be heard exclaiming. Social media reactions on Twitter and Weibo debated whether or not the act was cruel but there was widespread agreement that the fish had not been cooked well enough for consumption.