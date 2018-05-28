The designer who claimed that Meghan Markle's wedding dress was similar to one of her creations got her Twitter account suspended.

Markle walked down the aisle in a Givenchy gown that was designed by Claire Wright Keller. However, Emilia Wickstead claimed that the Duchess of Sussex's dress is similar to one of her designs. Wickstead shared a side-by-side photo of the two gowns and implied that Givenchy may have copied her design.

"Her dress is identical to one of our dresses. Apparently, a lot of commentators were saying, 'It's an Emilia Wickstead dress," Wickstead posted.

In addition, she also criticized the fit of Markle's gown. "If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose," Wickstead continued.

The New Zealand-based designer also threw shade at the new royal's hairstyle. Wickstead didn't approve of Markle's relaxed bun. "I was like, 'Hold the wisps [of her hair] back — it's a Royal Wedding for God's sake," she added.

Wickstead's post received negative comments from her followers, who called her "unprofessional." Some netizens commented that ranting on social media is not the best way to air her grievances regarding the design of Markle's dress.

"#EmiliaWickstead has a lot of nerve talking rudely about the #DuchessOfSussex’s wedding dress! Emilia actually works as a designer for the royal family!! Highly unprofessional!!" Meg wrote.

"Emilia Wickstead is a very successful designer. She has dressed the Duchess of Cambridge on more than one occasion. It's a hame that she has elected this forum to voice her complaints concerning the dress orgin. Why wouldn't she have went straight to Givenchy?" Kelly McGhee posted.

Wickstead is among Kate Middleton's favorite designers. Some fans believe that her controversial posts may end her ties with her royal customers.

"Emilia Wickstead May just have lost her Royal customers!" Sue Smith wrote.

At the moment, Wickstead's Twitter account has been suspended.

In related news, just like Wickstead, Kate Perry also believes that Markle's gown didn't fit her perfectly. "I would have done one more fitting," the "Roar" singer said. "One more fitting, but I love you."

Perry added that she preferred the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding gown.

Markle's wedding dress had also been compared to the one Jennifer Lopez wore in her 2011 movie, "The Wedding Planner." Both gowns feature bateau necklines, a simple A-line silhouette and three-quarter sleeves.

"Anyone else get JLO in the Wedding Planner vibes from Meghan Markle's dress? #whoworeitbetter #royalwedding @JLo #meghanmarkle #theweddingplanner," Juliann Marie wrote on Twitter.

What can you say about the issues concerning Markle's wedding dress? Drop a comment below.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Stansall