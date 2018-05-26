Meghan Markle's coat of arms breaks the royal tradition.

The Duchess of Sussex has received her coat of arms following her royal wedding to Prince Harry. It has the traditional design that includes colors and symbols but it breaks the protocols.

According to Us Weekly, the coat of arms is usually given to the bride's father. Unfortunately, Thomas Markle Sr. didn't attend Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials as he just underwent a major heart surgery. Thus, it was handed to Markle.

In addition, it didn't include the new royal's family name. Kate Middleton's coat of arms honored the Middleton family and her mother Carole's maiden name, Goldsmith.

"A Coat of Arms has been created for The Duchess of Sussex. The design of the Arms was agreed and approved by Her Majesty The Queen and Mr. Thomas Woodcock (Garter King of Arms and Senior Herald in England), who is based at the College of Arms in London," the palace announced on Friday (via People).

Markle reportedly worked closely with the College of Arms for the design. Markle's coat of arms is personal and it represents her.

The design included a blue shield that represents the Pacific Ocean off the California coast while the two golden rays across the shield symbolize the sunshine in her hometown, Los Angeles. The three quills reportedly represent communication and the power of words. Prince Harry's wife is an outspoken activist. In fact, she used to maintain a lifestyle blog, The Tig.

It also featured a lion with a red nail polish and a songbird. Royal fans believe that the latter with an open beak represents Markle as a communicator. Meanwhile, another fan finds the nail polish to be a "Nice touch. Very Hollywood."

However, many also noticed the crown on the bird's neck and wondered what it is for. For some, it "strangled" the songbird.

"While lovely, it does rather appear that the songbird is being strangled by the crown. We will hope that is not what was intended and only my own non-understanding of all the nuances which make up the design of a coat of arms," Debra wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan explained that Princess Diana and Kate Middleton's coat of arms show a similar design. "Google search coat of arms for Kate, Diana, Sarah and all other royals married in. That should set your mind at ease," Gretchen Bowman responded to Debra's concern.

What can you say about Markle's coat of arms? Drop a comment below.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson