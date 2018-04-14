In a decision that freed up $8.5 million in salary-cap space, the Dallas Cowboys on Friday released wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Questions have surrounded Bryant's skills after a dip in production since his stellar 2014 season. Addressing his future with the Cowboys in February on the "Ben and Skin Show," Bryant said, "I promise you, I’m going to shut a lot of people up."

But now the big question remains: where will the free agent play in 2018? The very early speculation has been confined to just Bryant's own thoughts about where he could he end up.

"I won't say any teams, but being in the division, that's a huge possibility," Bryant told the NFL Network. "That's a huge possibility. That's something that I want."

While Bryant may want to stay in the NFC East to exact some revenge against his former team twice a year, the chances seem somewhat slim that he could join the Washington Redskins, New York Giants or the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Based on Bryant's salary, only the Redskins, with their $17.2 million cap space, could have the resources to add him, though Mike Jones of USA Today posted on Twitter that Bryant "isn't on the Redskins' radar right now." However, the Redskins may have a change of heart if the price is right, and star cornerback Josh Norman told TMZ.com, "He wouldn't be a bad addition -- hell, come on over!"

The Giants, who only have $4.9 million in space, are expected to hold onto Odell Beckham Jr., which would make adding Bryant seem unlikely. The Eagles only have $1.7 million in space and Bryant doesn't fit their system.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter referenced four teams that might show interest in Bryant

Four teams that some believe could show varying levels of interest in free-agent WR Dez Bryant:







*Arizona - Issue is little money left.



*Baltimore - Room even with Michael Crabtree.



*Buffalo - Wouldn’t be NFC East, but AFC East.



*Green Bay - A replacement for Jordy Nelson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2018

Perhaps the most intriguing team on the list is the Green Bay Packers. Unlike the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, Bryant could join a Packers team that not only has a star quarterback but also a strong chance to reach the playoffs.

After a disappointing 20107 season in which quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed nine games, Green Bay will look to bounce back in 2018 and may need to give Rodgers another weapon. With Jordy Nelson's departure, the Packers could show interest in a receiver like Bryant instead of finding someone in the draft.

With only two wide receivers (Calvin Ridley and D.J. Moore) projected for the first-round of the upcoming draft, the Packers probably want to use their top picks to bolster their defense. According to Spotrac, the Packers have roughly $13.9 million in cap space.

Though Bryant didn't post Pro-Bowl numbers, he still managed 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.

Photo: Getty