Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to have invited some of the Grenfell survivors to their royal wedding on May 19.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told Express that the survivors could be some of the 600 guests that have been invited to the actual service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“It would not surprise me if there were some Grenfell [survivors] who have been invited. She has visited them on several occasions,” he said.

But Dickie Arbiter, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary, said that Fitzwilliams’ suggestion is just mere speculation.

In February, it was reported that Markle embarked on a secret visit to the survivors of the Grenfell fire without Prince Harry. However, Kensington Palace never confirmed the rumor.

But Prince William and Prince Harry have frequented the Al Manaar Mosque to support the victims of the deadly blaze. Prince Charles opened the Grenfell Tower in 2001.

In September of last year, Princes William and Harry spoke with one family who was able to escape the fire from their home. Andreia Gomes, who was pregnant at that time, lost her baby.

During their conversation, Prince William encouraged the mom of two to talk about her loss. Her husband, Marcio Gomes, praised the royal siblings for their support.

“The princes were amazing. They really knew what they were talking about. You could see that they meant what they were saying. They have seen so many families impacted by the tragedy, and they know what they are going through. Everyone grieves in different ways. It is important that when someone is in pain that they have someone to talk to – not just next month, but next year or the year after,” he said (via E! News).

Two months later, the members of the royal family joined approximately 1,500 people at the multi-faith service at St. George’s Cathedral. Emma Dent Coad, a Labor lawmaker, said that emotions were still very raw four months after the attack.

The Grenfell Tower fire happened on June 14, 2017. Over 70 residents were pronounced dead and at least 70 others were reported to have been injured.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool