Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding invitation reportedly made a subtle reference to her previous marriage.

Prior to meeting the prince, Markle was previously married to Trevor Engelson. However, their relationship did not work. Now, the "Suits" star is tying the knot again, this time with Prince Harry. However, her past was reportedly referenced in their wedding invites.

According to etiquette expert William Hanson, the word "Ms" is the correct way to refer to a divorced woman, Daily Mail reported. In Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials, their wedding invitation referred to the Duchess of Cambridge as " Miss Catherine Middleton." Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle's wedding card used "Ms."

"His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, K.G., K.T. requests the pleasure of the company of [name] at the marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms. Meghan Markle," the couple's wedding card read.

However, Hanson also admitted that the royal family has "never before" acknowledged this designation. "The royal household, in particular, the Queen, has never before acknowledged the honourific Ms - regardless of whether it was being used to signify a divorced woman or one who did not feel her marital status was of importance," he explained.

"It was first used in connection to Meghan in the November engagement announcement and since then has been used throughout the royal household's communications, on press releases, invitations and social media," Hanson continued. "I would imagine Meghan herself has asked to be styled accordingly and that there is no slight intended on Prince Harry's fiancée. It is another subtle sign that the royal household is moving with the times."

In related news, some royal fans reacted to the invitation not using Markle's complete name "Rachel Megan Markle." In fact, some suspected that it was an error in the print.

"Why isn't her full name on the invitation, Rachel Megan Markel?? (sic)" one user asked.

"Um her name is Rachel Megan Markle... wouldn't these all be typos?" another user wrote.

"Is her name not Rachel Meghan Markle?" another netizen commented.

When Queen Elizabeth II released her consent letter in a Privy Council declaration, Her Majesty used the future royal's full name. The monarch is expected to release another letter, the Instrument for Consent document, which is expected to include a more personal note for the bride-to-be.

