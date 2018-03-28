Meghan Markle's evolving fashion may reflect Princess Diana's in the future.

The "Suits" star has made a good progress in reinventing herself as she preps to be an official member of the royal family. According to a source, Markle may pay tribute to the late Princess of Wales in her future fashion choices.

"Like Kate, expect Meghan to make the occasional nod to her husband's fashion icon mother," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Both Kate and Meghan will no doubt honor Princess Diana with designs that reflect her likes and style."

It will not be that difficult for Markle to adjust when it comes to adjusting her clothing as Kate Middleton is there to help her out. In fact, according to the insider, the Duchess of Cambridge "has also been advising Meghan about royal fashion, what protocol is expected and how she may have to adapt in the future."

"She has provided Meghan with names of some of the favorite U.K. go-to designers on everything from dresses, coats and the all-important British hat," the source added.

Even royal expert Katie Nicholl noticed Markle's evolving fashion. The "Horrible Bosses" actress was first seen with Prince Harry in public at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September. For the said sighting, Markle sported a white button-down shirt, light blue jeans and tan heels. However, she looked very sophisticated during the Commonwealth Day service.

"It looks very much to me as if there is someone behind the scenes helping her to dress more royally," Nicholl told ET. "She certainly seems to be opting for more conservative designers and really stepping up to the plate in terms of royal dressing and presenting herself as a future princess."

Markle and Middleton are among the individuals recognized by Lyst for their influence on fashion. The actress is at the fourth spot while the Duchess of Cambridge is at the fifth.

This year, Prince Harry's bride-to-be is expected to be more popular than Prince William's wife due to their upcoming royal wedding. In addition, Markle is considered a "big story."

"She is a big, big story in America," said David Haigh, CEO of business valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance. "Not only because of her nationality but also her racial identity and career as an accomplished actress in her own right. Hers and Harry's story encompasses so many things for a positive, modern, inclusive monarchy and that translates to enormous global coverage."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson