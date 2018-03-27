Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might appear on the new British money when Prince Charles takes over the throne after the queen, if the new survey will be followed.

A poll revealed that the public wants to see the "Suits" star and Prince Harry in their money. Queen Elizabeth II's face is printed in British banknotes since the 1960s and new bills and coins are expected to be released when Prince Charles takes over the throne where the Prince of Wales will be in print.

Coininvest made a survey this month asking 1,000 people who they want to see on the new banknotes. The results revealed that 21 percent prefers Prince Harry to be the new face of the British money. Eighteen percent wants Markle with him on the notes.

However, the leading figure in the poll doesn't belong to the royal family. Roald Dahl, a novelist and short story writer, tops the survey with 28 percent, followed by Sir Alec Guinness with 25 percent. Prince Philip was ahead of Prince Harry with 23 percent. The Duke of Edinburgh is on the same spot with Dame Judy Dench.

Prince Harry and Markle's popularity has increased as their royal wedding nears. In another survey, the "Horrible Bosses" actress was named as the favorite princess of all time. Markle, got a whopping 37 percent against Princess Diana (21 percent), Kate Middleton (10 percent), Grace Kelly (nine percent) and Princess Charlotte (seven percent).

Markle's Meghan Effect is also expected to surpass Middleton's Kate Effect this year due to her upcoming royal wedding with Prince Harry. In addition, the actress is considered a "big, big story."

"She is a big, big story in America," explained David Haigh, the CEO of business valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance. "Not only because of her nationality but also her racial identity and career as an accomplished actress in her own right. Hers and Harry's story encompasses so many things for a positive, modern, inclusive monarchy and that translates to enormous global coverage."

However, although Markle is expected to surpass Middleton's popularity in 2018, royal biographer Katie Nicholl believes that her wedding dress will not upstage the Duchess of Cambridge's. According to the "Harry: Life, Loss, and Love" author, it is also unlikely for the actress to spend so much for her bridal gown.

"Kate Middleton's dress cost 150,000 pounds. It was her parents, Carol and Michael Middleton, who paid for that bill. I think it was very unlikely that Meghan would spend more than that and in doing so try and upstage a future queen," Nicholl explained.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson