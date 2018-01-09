“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 cast members are not known for remaining silent amid drama with their fellow co-stars, and Shereé Whitfield’s recent Instagram post seemed to be a subtle clapback directed at Nene Leakes.

Not long after Nene’s jab regarding Shereé and her family’s criminal past, Shereé seemingly fired back at her Bravo co-star by gushing over her children’s success in college. While Shereé did not directly name Nene in her social media post, her hashtags seem to be directed at her “RHOA” cast member.

On Monday, Shereé shared photos of her kids’ grades, showing A’s and B’s on one transcript and straight A’s on the other. “#FirstBornIsaTSUGrad #WhenUrEducationIsUrClapback #WellRaisedandBehaved #3.46GPA #4.0GPA #BlackExcellence #WhenuDontNeedaRebuttal #ProudMOM #Tierra #Kairo #Kaleigh,” she captioned the post.

A post shared by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on Jan 8, 2018 at 11:56am PST

The drama started following the “RHOA” Sunday night episode, when Kandi Burruss told Shereé that Nene revealed she was in love with a con artist, referring to Tyrone Gilliams, who is reportedly serving time in federal prison over a white-collar crime.

Shereé then noted that both Nene and her husband Gregg have mugshots, which resulted in Nene insulting her co-star shortly after the network aired the episode.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Nene was asked how she felt about Shereé commenting on her and Gregg’s mugshots, but said she wasn’t too concerned with the jab.

Instead, Nene called out Shereé, who has a mugshot for stealing, along with her boyfriend and son, who have also had run-ins with law enforcement.

In November, Shereé told People Now that although Nene told her she approved of her dating Tyrone, she was unsure how Nene truly felt about the relationship and pondered whether she was telling the other women on the cast something else behind her back.

While it is unclear if Nene and Shereé will be able to settle their differences in the episodes to come, for now, it looks like the women may be in the beginning stages of a social media war.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.