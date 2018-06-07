Authorities in Central Florida announced on Tuesday the arrests of almost a dozen men in a child pornography sting, which included a former Disney employee and a Legoland worker, according to reports.

A total of 660 felony charges were issued against 11 men for possessing, promoting and distributing child pornography, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Detectives in Lakeland filed the felony charges in May during "Operation Guardians of Innocence II," a program looking to punish those who possessed, promoted and distributed child pornography.

Sheriff Grady Judd said more charges are pending as the investigation continues. Police have yet to identify any of the child victims but have confiscated most of the evidence that appeared to show children being sexually abused.

"Most of the images we saw during this investigation depicted children being sexually battered, that we have seen before – which means we haven’t yet identified any local child victims, but as always, that is also a part of our investigation," Judd said in a statement.

"Once we serve search warrants and seize the devices that these suspects are using to download and distribute pornography, we will do a complete forensic analysis, and in all likelihood, we will be adding on more charges related to the felony possession and distribution of images and videos of children being sexually battered."

One of the men arrested, 53-year-old Roger Catey, told police that he was a Walt Disney World project manager. He was charged with 24 counts of possession of child pornography and two charges of promotion of sexual performance by a child.

Another man, 30-year-old Rickie Vargas-Garcia, told detectives that he is a Lego builder for Merlin Entertainment. Vargas-Garcia faces 10 charges of possession of child pornography. He was reportedly also arrested in Virginia in 2008 for a DUI.

Edward Zaborowski III, 48, said he worked as a bartender and would drive for his son’s Boy Scout troop. He faces 64 charges of possession of child pornography and one charge of promotion of sexual performance by a child. A Boy Scouts of America spokesperson told Palm Beach Post that Zaborowski was not a registered member of their organization and that all "allegations appear unrelated to Scouting."

All three men are currently in jail on bond. Catey is being held on $260,000 bond at the Polk County Jail while Vargas-Garcia is held on a $100,000 bond. Zaborowski III is also being held on a $325,000 bond, jail records show.

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images