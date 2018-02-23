A twice diverted Minneapolis-bound flight with United Airlines reportedly skidded off the runway Thursday at Green Bay - Austin Straubel Airport (GRB) in Green Bay, Wisc.

United Flight 878 flew out Thursday from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, but it was diverted to Madison due to bad weather, KUSA reported. The flight was reportedly grounded in Madison, Wisc. for roughly 45 minutes before taking off for GRB, where it diverted a second time.

However, icy conditions at the Green Bay airport managed to impact Flight 878's landing as it consequently skidded off the runway.

"Severe weather caused UA878, operating from Houston to Minneapolis, to divert to Madison, WI," a United spokesperson told International Business Times. "The flight took off from Madison; however, severe weather again caused a diversion to Green Bay, WI, where it left the runway."

The plane was carrying 180 passengers and seven crew members. No injuries were reported by airline officials.

"There were no injuries and we arranged transport for passengers from the aircraft to the airport terminal," United said to IBT. "We are in contact with all customers and are providing alternate transportation options including flights and buses. Customers were also provided meals and hotel accommodations."

United passenger Mike Henderson detailed the runway's icy conditions to Minneapolis' KARE-TV, saying: "You couldn't feel the brakes biting at all. And then all of a sudden bumpety bump and we're now sitting off in the weeds at the end of the runway."

GRB acknowledged the incident, also citing "bad weather" as the source of the problem. However, the airport confirmed that an investigation from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"It was apparently diverted to GRB because of bad weather," the airport wrote on Facebook. "The situation has been reported to the FAA, which is investigating. We'll provide updates if they become available."

Photo: Getty Images