Stephen Curry will travel to San Antonio for the Golden State Warriors' next two playoff games against the Spurs on Thursday and Sunday, even if he is unlikely to feature in the first round series.

Curry last played for the Warriors on March 23 against the Atlanta Hawks when he was forced to come off in the third quarter after teammate JaVale McGee landed on him as the latter attempted to block a shot.

An MRI later revealed he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee and would miss the rest of the regular season, putting his chances of participating in the first round of the NBA playoffs at risk.

It served as a huge blow as Curry only just returned against the Hawks from an ankle injury as he previously missed six consecutive games. Also, with the Warriors in a bad run of form — ending their regular season with 10 losses in their last 17 games — many feared the reigning champions may underperform against the Spurs.

However, the Warriors have done anything but as they now hold a 2-0 series lead against Gregg Popovich's side after an impressive 116-101 win at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Monday night.

Curry was in attendance on the sidelines, cheering his teammates on and will remain with the team when they travel to San Antonio as he continues rehabbing, according to the Mercury News.

According to the report, the 30-year-old completed private workouts before Game 1 and 2 at the Warriors’ practice facility and ramped up his on-court work with "running, cutting and shooting drills" this week.

In addition to rehabbing the Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee with the training staff, Curry is also traveling so he can be with his teammates and continue to support them as they look to seal the series in the next two games at the AT&T Center, San Antonio.

He will be reevaluated Saturday, pushed back from last Saturday, but head coach Steve Kerr has long maintained Curry will not be featuring against the Spurs, even if the series gets extended past four games.

The Akron native though, hoped to prove Kerr wrong as he spoke about his injury in late March.

"Hopefully, I prove what coach said was wrong and put myself in position to get back as soon as possible," Curry said. "But right now, who knows? Just try to do my job in the rehab process and get back as soon as I can."

"Based on what I've been told, three weeks is a good benchmark to re-evaluate and reassess where I'm at in my progress. Mentally, for me, [I'm just] staying positive and staying upbeat."

Curry suffered a similar injury when he experienced a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his knee against the Houston Rockets during the first round of the 2016 playoffs. However, he missed only four games and 15 days then.