The current season of "Dancing With the Stars" may have been challenging enough for the shows pros due to being a shorter length. However, the looming triple elimination one week before the finals may be making things even more nerve-wracking for even the most seasoned pros.

In an interview with International Business Times, pro Keo Motsepe, who is dancing with former Olympic softball champion Jennie Finch Daigle, admitted that things can be nerve-wracking, especially going into the triple elimination slated for Week Three of the competition, following their team falling to the bottom of the judge's leaderboard.

"It does make me nervous!" he told IBT. "As partners, we don't want to be at the bottom. We know there's a lot of room for improvement."

However, despite the nerves, he does have faith that he and Jennie will pull through and make it to the finals--the first time Keo would do so during his time as a pro on the show.

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

"The judges have seen Jennie grow and improve and I think this will be a very special week for us," he said. "We are working really hard to show both the judges and the audience what we are made of. I believe in us and believe we can make it to the finals."

The pair will compete during the round by performing a Viennese Waltz dedicated to Jennie's husband during the individual round, before facing off against Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber in a dance-off for extra points.

"Bring it on!" He said when asked how he felt about the head-to-head competition.

Regardless of how things go during the night and if and Jennie do make it to the Finals, Keo did enjoy the experience of the shorter season, which he admitted really pushed everyone to do their best.

"The shorter season is insane! Everything happens so fast and we only have so much time to try and perfect everything," he said. "The great thing about this season is that our partners know what they are doing, they are the best in their elements and know how to handle pressure...the full season is great as it gives us more time to truly work on many different techniques, but the shorter season puts everyone to a test and truly shows what we are made of."

"Dancing With the Stars" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.