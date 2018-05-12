It will perhaps be the most brutal elimination "Dancing With the Stars" has ever had, with not one or two, but three "Athletes" teams being sent home one week short of finals.

The ABC reality competition series will be having a triple elimination during Week 3 of the shortened all-athletes season. This means that the field of competitors will be slashed in half, as six couples are still currently in contention for the Mirrorball.

While Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson, as well as Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten, seem like sure contenders for the finals, the other teams don't seem to have as clear of a shot—meaning that the triple elimination could truly take any combination of them.

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Despite managing to still pull off a routine that was changed just days before the live performance, Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe seem likely to be in danger of elimination just ahead of the finals. She has shown improvement in her dances but compared to her remaining competitors it wasn't as large of a leap. In addition, the pair is on the bottom when it comes to the points on the judge's leaderboard, and they have the lowest average scores of all the remaining teams. Fans may be able to pull through and get them to the finals, but it may be a tough battle if any of her competitors have more fans.

However, two other teams may be at a bigger risk based on what could be patterns among the voting public.

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Week one saw controversial competitor Tonya Harding and her partner, Sasha Farber, in jeopardy, which could mean fans aren't as supportive of them being in the competition. Despite earning decent scores from the judges so far, if there is still an overwhelming amount of dislike for her being in the competition, then there likely isn't hope for Team Axellent to make the finals, since the other teams seem to have bigger fan bases, and unfortunately for Harding, who has been trying to escape her past, better reputations.

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Another team that seems most assured at elimination is, sadly, Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson. Despite major improvement in his dancing during Week 2, fans put the Olympic Luge champion and his partner in jeopardy, which could mean they run a similar risk as Jennie and Keo. If their fans aren't enough to carry them against their competitors, they will likely have to say goodbye one week short of the final.

Another team who could be at potential risk is one that was considered the favorites to win after a stellar performance in Week One, Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess were the only other team besides Jennie and Keo to take a dip in the judge's scores in Week Two, only earning 30 points because Rashad Jennings had been added in as a judge for the week. Though their average scores are still higher than three other teams, that dip could be critical if it causes fans to lose confidence in their ability to win.

"Dancing With the Stars" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal