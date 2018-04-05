The competition will be fierce on the upcoming all-athletes season of "Dancing With the Stars," with three Olympic athletes reportedly joining the cast—including one who made headlines 20 years ago for a reason other than her athletic talents.

According to Us Weekly, Tonya Harding, who was banished from figure skating after an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan in 1994, has signed on to join the ABC series, which is airing a shortened four-week competition beginning April 30. The season, which is set to feature all-athlete competitors, would mark a major comeback for Harding, whose name has gained prominence again in recent months due to the Oscar-nominated film about her life, "I, Tonya."

Harding was banished from her sport ahead of the 1994 Winter Games after her ex-husband and bodyguard hired a man to hit Kerrigan in the knee with a baseball bat, and her reputation never fully recovered from the incident.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Harding has not confirmed the news about her potentially joining the show, though it would be a notable appearance. Kerrigan herself recently competed on the show's 24th season last Spring, placing 6th with partner Artem Chigvintsev.

However, while Harding's alleged participation is big news, she wouldn't be the only athlete associated with the Olympics who would be signing on to the show. The report also cites that recent skating breakout Adam Rippon, who wowed audiences during the PyeongChang games and became the first openly gay male athlete from the U.S. to win a medal at the Winter Olympics, is also joining the cast. He was first rumored to be signing up last month.

In addition, Olympic Snowboarder Jamie Anderson, who won both gold and silver medals in PyeongChang, has also reportedly signed on.

ABC has not commented on the rumors and won't make any official announcements until Friday, April 13, when the cast is introduced during "Good Morning America." Pro partners for Rippon, Harding, and Anderson have also not been revealed.

"Dancing With the Stars" Season 26 premieres Monday, April 30 on ABC.