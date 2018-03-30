Fans will still be waiting a little while to potentially learn the identities of the new all-athlete cast of "Dancing With the Stars," but one athlete with ties to the show has expressed interest in potentially joining the cast.

Brooks Laich, a hockey player who recently played for the Los Angeles Kings, told Access (via People Magazine) earlier this week that he wouldn't mind being cast on the ABC reality series, which helped launch the career of his wife, Julianne Hough.

"You know what, I would," he said when asked if he'd join the show. "I would because I want to learn technically how to lead my wife."

Laich explained that since he doesn't know how to dance technically in the way his wife is used to, he thinks it would be a great experience to finally educate himself on how to do it.

"She said we dance in the kitchen. I try and lead, I try and have a presence of leadership, but I don't technically know how to move her the way that she's been moved in her life," he said. "it's weird to say man, it's weird to say, but I would do the show just to be able to have that education."

The upcoming 26th season—which will be a shortened version of the show's usual 10-week run—would be a perfect time for Laich to join, as the cast is set to consist solely of competitors who are athletes. However, if he were to sign up, he wouldn't be able to count on his wife helping him make it to the finals, as she previously revealed she wouldn't return to the show this coming season, after joining the judge's panel a few years ago.

Though she does have other projects which will keep her away from the show, for now, Hough did admit that she would consider being a part of the show again in the future, because she feels it has helped promote dance and dancers in a way that they hadn't previously been recognized.

"...I'll always be a part of either the show somehow--'Dancing with the Stars'--or just being a part of like the movement of dance," she said. "It really has been a movement of dance in the last 10 years between all the different shows that have really elevated and put dancers on a platform that I feel like that deserve. Usually, dancers are in the background supporting, but they're at the forefront right now and it makes me so happy that I was a part of that journey too."

The new season of "Dancing With the Stars" premieres April 30 on ABC.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz