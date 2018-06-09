Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2018 is kicking off this Saturday, June 9. So before the event begins, find out the schedule of the press conferences of all attending publishers this year. Check out the list below.

Saturday, June 9

Electronic Arts will be having its EA Play briefing at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET (Watch live stream on Twitch or YouTube)

Sunday, June 10

Microsoft is holding its conference at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET (Watch live stream on Twitch, YouTube or Mixer)

Bethesda will have its briefing at 6:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. ET (Watch live stream on Twitch or YouTube)

Devolver Digital has set an event scheduled to go live at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET (Watch live stream on Twitch or YouTube)

Monday, June 11

Square Enix will kick off Monday’s lineup at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET (Watch live stream on Twitch or YouTube)

Ubisoft is hosting a press event at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET (Watch live stream on Twitch or YouTube)

The PC Gaming Show will go live at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET (Watch live stream on Twitch or YouTube)

Sony is going to conclude the Tuesday conferences with its own briefing at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET (Watch live stream on Twitch or YouTube)

Tuesday, June 12

Nintendo will be the only one to take center stage on Tuesday with a press briefing at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET (Watch live stream on Twitch or YouTube)

So far, these are the only publishers that have been confirmed to attend E3 2018. GameSpot said it’s unlikely for other attendees to be announced at this point since we’re just hours away from the start of the big event.

According to Eurogamer, fans shouldn’t expect a new console to show up this year given that the Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch are relatively new to the market and next-generation gaming machines aren’t quite ready for release yet.

E3 is where publishers introduce new games, showcase fancy trailers and show off gameplay footage. Based on several leaks and reports, some of the games that could be showcased this week are “Death Stranding,” “The Last of Us Part II,” “Pokémon” for Switch, “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” “Battlefield V” and “Fortnite” for Switch, as per The Verge.

Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake