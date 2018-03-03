Elton John lost it during his concert in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Before singing his song, “Saturday Night,” John asked some of the audiences to go up the stage and gather around his piano during his performance. While he was singing, some fans got way too close to the singer. While still singing some lines to his song, John asked his fans to “[expletive] off.”

However, some of them still moved too close to the singer and made it impossible for him to focus on his performance. After singing the last line to his song, John once again told a group of people to “[expletive] off,” and he stormed off stage.

After a few minutes, John returned to the stage to complete his performance. But he first told his guests that there will no longer be any fan interaction because they all “[expletive] it up.” John then went on to perform his hit song from “The Lion King,” “The Circle of Life.”

Meanwhile, John also made headlines in recent weeks after rumors swirled that he will be performing at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding. The 70-year-old musician also announced that his performances on May 18 and 19 have been canceled. Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is scheduled for May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

However, John has not directly confirmed whether or not he has been invited to the royal couple’s nuptials. In 2011, he attended Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding, and he even performed for them.

John has a very close relationship with Princes William and Harry’s late mom, Princess Diana. During a recent interview on ITV’s “Lorraine,” John said that he and Princess Diana patched things up just before she died.

“She was very much loved. She was a controversial figure in some respects, but not to me. I loved her because she did so much for AIDS and she was a great friend to me. We had a falling out, but we reconciled in the end,” he said (via People).

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS