There is no denying the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are madly in love with each other. And even famed singer Elton John is aware of it.

The “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” singer sat down for an interview on “Lorraine” (via People) and said that he spent most of his time with Prince Harry last summer. The prince himself told him that he is in love. Last year, Prince Harry and Markle have already been dating for almost a year.

“He didn’t really discuss much personally, but he said, ‘I’m in love,’ and I thought, good for you,” he said.

During their encounters last summer, John also noticed that Prince William seemed to be very happy. The Duke of Cambridge has been married to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge since 2011. “Both those boys seem to be ecstatically happy. And that’s all you want people to be, no matter who they are,” he said.

Meanwhile, John has a special bond with Princes William Harry because he used to be good friends with their late mom, Princess Diana. Even though the princess has been dead for 20 years, John still remembers wonderful things about her character.

“She was very much loved. She was a controversial figure in some respects, but not to me. I loved her because she did so much for AIDS and she was a great friend to me. We had a falling out, but we reconciled in the end. It was an extraordinary summer,” John said.

The “Tiny Dancer” crooner also shared that he and Princess Diana had a falling out, but they reconciled after famed designer Gianni Versace passed away in 1997. Six weeks later, John found out that Princess Diana had passed away. “It was extraordinary, and I just couldn’t believe what was going on,” he said.

In other news, John will be going on his final global tour this year before he officially retires. Following his retirement, John intends to focus on his family and his longtime partner, David Furnish.

Photo: PAUL HACKETT/AFP/Getty Images