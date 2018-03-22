Emily Blunt and James McAvoy just shared the songs they wish to perform if they will be given an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding.

The two actors lent their voices for “Gnomeo and Juliet,” and they managed to work with Elton John. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Blunt and McAvoy said that John is so cool. The award-winning singer serves as the executive producer of the animated film, and he also composed the original songs for “Gnomeo and Juliet.”

During the interview, Blunt and McAvoy joked about performing at Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding since John is also being linked to the grand occasion. Earlier this year, John canceled his shows on May 18 to 19 to seemingly accommodate the couple’s wedding.

Blunt said that if she will be asked to perform at the wedding reception, she will sing “Benny and the Jets” for Prince Harry and Markle. McAvoy said that he will perform “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.”

“That would be pretty awesome, just to see,” said Blunt.

“Especially if the wedding was on a Saturday, that would be awesome. Just kickin’ off at the reception,” McAvoy said.

Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding date actually falls on a Saturday. But as of late, they have not sent out invitations for their nuptials.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail writer Sebastian Shakespeare claimed that Mick Jagger wants to get an invite to Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding. The Rolling Stones will go on a U.K. tour, but they left May 19 open.

One of Shakespeare’s friends told him, “Keith Richards isn’t bothered about the royals. But Mick is probably expecting an invitation – maybe that’s the reason he’s keeping the date free.”

In the past, Prince Harry revealed that he is a huge fan of the Rolling Stones. In fact, he and his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, even watched the group at the Glastonbury Festival in 2013.

Ronnie Wood, the guitarist of Rolling Stones, shared his conversation with Prince Harry at that time.

“He said it was great to see me again and then he introduced me to his bird. I gave her a cuddle and he said, ‘Oi, get your hands off.’ He was very funny. It was great to see him,” Wood said.

