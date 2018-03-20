Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not sent out wedding invitations yet, but they will most likely do so in the coming weeks.

One of the singers who might have expressed his desire to be part of the ceremony is Mick Jagger. The Rolling Stones member has decided to keep his May 19 free to accommodate Prince Harry and Markle’s request to have him perform at their nuptials.

Daily Mail writer Sebastian Shakespeare said that unlike Jagger, Keith Richards is not really bothered about the royals.

In the past, Prince Harry has revealed that he is a huge fan of The Rolling Stones. In fact, he and his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, even watched the group’s concert at the Glastonbury Festival in 2013. Prince Harry also had the chance to meet the members of the band after their performance.

Ronnie Wood, guitarist of The Rolling Stones, revealed his conversation with Prince Harry.

“He said it was great to see me again and then he introduced me to his bird. I gave her a cuddle and he said, ‘Oi, get your hands off.’ He was very funny. It was great to see him,” Wood said.

Meanwhile, a slew of other performers have also been linked to Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding. Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran was rumored to perform at the couple’s reception. However, the “Thinking Out Loud” singer clarified that he has not been invited to sing for the royals.

He also said that he will be on tour on May 18 and 19, so he might not be able to accept their invitation.

The Spice Girls is also rumored to take the stage at Prince Harry and Markle’s nuptials. Mel B previously confirmed that she received an invitation from the royal couple. However, she did not say whether or not they will perform their songs at the gathering, according to The Telegraph.

Elton John, Princess Diana’s good friend, also freed up his May 18 and 19 schedules to reportedly attend the wedding. The 70-year-old singer was also present during Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding on April 29, 2011.

Photo: PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images