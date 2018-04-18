A Delta Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, shortly after taking off Wednesday due to smoke coming out of one of the engines.

Delta Flight 30, carrying 274 passengers and 14 crew members, had taken off from Atlanta at 6 p.m. EDT and was headed to London when the crew reported a potential engine malfunction and the plane was forced to return to the airport. It was later determined that the right engine of the plane was faulty.

The Delta Airlines issued the following statement on the incident:

“Delta flight 30 from Atlanta to London returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday after an issue with its number 2 engine. The flight landed without incident and airport response vehicles met the aircraft upon arrival. The airplane was towed to the gate, where customers deplaned through the jetway and will be accommodated on a different aircraft. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we apologize to our customers on this flight.”

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman Andrew Gobeil told NBC News: “The plane almost immediately arrived on the same runway it departed from, Runway 27, and was met by firefighters who hosed down smoke coming from the engine.”

A video emerged on social media of the plane getting hosed down by firefighters on the runway. Another video made by a passenger on the plane showed smoke billowing out of one of the aircraft’s wings.

The incident comes a day after another Delta flight made an emergency landing at Washington Dulles International Airport, Virginia, after the crew reported an issue with the landing gear of the plane. The aircraft had apparently left a tire back in New York, from where it had taken off.

The plane had originally taken off from LaGuardia airport, New York, and was headed to Richmond, Virginia. Since Richmond was only 120 miles from Dulles, all the 46 passengers that the plane was carrying, were transported by a charter bus to their destination, Fox News reported.

On the same day, Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, due to the explosion of an engine mid-flight. It resulted in the death of a 43-year-old woman, Jennifer Riordan, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, after a shrapnel from the engine flew into one of the plane windows, blowing a sizeable hole and causing the plane to decompress after landing.

Riordan was getting sucked into the hole when several passengers managed to get her back to her seat. Although she received medical attention on site, she was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital.

The Southwest Airlines released the following statement after the tragedy:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that there is one fatality resulting from this accident. The entire Southwest Airlines Family is devastated and extends its deepest heartfelt sympathy to the customers, employees, family members, and loved ones affected by this tragic event. We have activated our emergency response team and are deploying every resource to support those affected by this tragedy."

Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake