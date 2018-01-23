World Wrestling Entertainment announced in a statement on its website Tuesday that cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore had been released following a sexual assault allegation.

The news came a day after the 31-year-old wrestler, whose real name is Eric Arndt, was suspended indefinitely pending an investigation.

“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault,” the company said in a statement.

Phoenix police responded to a call on Oct. 23 for an alleged sexual assault, which reportedly happened on Oct. 19 at a downtown hotel, according to ABC-15. The case is still under investigation.

The alleged victim publicly accused Arndt of rape on Twitter shortly before noon Monday, providing graphic details of the incident.

OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this. I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people. pic.twitter.com/VhyG6oaDwg — philomena (@missgucciwitch) January 22, 2018

According to the victim's account of the incident, Arndt gave her enough cocaine, meth and weed to send her into psychosis. At that point, his two accomplices, Tyler Grosso and Layla Shapiro, failed to stop him from assaulting her. The victim tweeted that she wants Grosso and Shapiro to be held accountable, per Wrestling, Inc.

Most people only blame Enzo but believe me Tyler & Layla were 100% aware & involved & hopefully if these charges go though & they all get prosecuted I’ll feel so much safer. I love you & thank you so much. — philomena (@missgucciwitch) January 22, 2018

Arndt joined WWE in 2012 as part of the company's developmental NXT division. He was promoted to the main WWE roster in 2016 and, until recently, was known as one half of a tag team alongside Big Cass. The two went their separate ways in the WWE fiction in 2017. The superstar bio for Enzo Amore was removed from WWE's website in the wake of the sexual assault allegations.

Arndt was reportedly fully aware of the charges against him since the October incident, but according to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Online, he did not tell WWE about them.

I was told this morning that Enzo Amore was aware of the allegations and didn't clue WWE in. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 23, 2018

The allegations against Arndt, his suspension and his subsequent release all came in the hours before and after WWE's celebrated its 25th-anniversary episode of "Monday Night Raw." Enzo Amore was slated to take on Cedric Alexander for the cruiserweight title during the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view event Sunday.