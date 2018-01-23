World Wrestling Entertainment announced in a statement on its website Tuesday that cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore had been released following a sexual assault allegation.

The news came a day after the 31-year-old wrestler, whose real name is Eric Arndt, was suspended indefinitely pending an investigation.

“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault,” the company said in a statement.

Phoenix police responded to a call on Oct. 23 for an alleged sexual assault, which reportedly happened on Oct. 19 at a downtown hotel, according to ABC-15. The case is still under investigation.

The alleged victim publicly accused Arndt of rape on Twitter shortly before noon Monday, providing graphic details of the incident.