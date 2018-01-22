The episode of “Monday Night Raw” following WrestleMania is usually WWE’s biggest TV show of the year, but that might not be the case in 2018. The 25th-anniversary show of “Monday Night Raw” might own that distinction with some of the biggest names in the history of the industry set to make an appearance.

WWE has announced dozens of former superstars that will be returning for Raw 25, which takes place just six days before the Royal Rumble. Among the biggest names set to appear are The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Ric Flair. Chris Jericho, Shawn Michaels and Jim Ross will also be part of the show.

It’s been nearly two years since Stone Cold last showed up on WWE TV. He made an appearance during WrestleMania 32 in 2016, confronting The League of Nations alongside Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels. Michaels was last on “Monday Night Raw” a few weeks before WrestleMania 33.

Austin might hit someone with a Stone Cold Stunner and Michaels could deliver Sweet Chin Music to a wrestler that’s currently on the “Monday Night Raw” roster, but there’s little chance that either WWE Hall of Famer will ever wrestle another match. The same can’t be said for The Undertaker, who might be near the top of the card at WrestleMania 34 in a couple of months.

You don't have to wait until tomorrow to watch the OFFICIAL OPENING to #RAW25, because it's RIGHT HERE!!! Don't miss the historic #RAW25 telecast, airing tomorrow night at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/UIGWJpvp5k — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2018

The Undertaker hasn’t been on WWE TV since he lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33 in what appeared to be his retirement match. But the Deadman probably isn’t done wrestling, according to the latest rumors, and Raw 25 could set up a WrestleMania match between The Undertaker and John Cena.

The first-ever episode of “Monday Night Raw,” concluded with a match between The Undertaker and Damien Demento at New York City’s Manhattan Center. The Undertaker will likely return to the same building since Raw 25 will take place at both Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Manhattan Center.

The Rock isn’t advertised to be part of Raw 25, though it’s hard to believe that the wrestler turned actor won’t show up in some fashion. The Rock was last seen on WWE TV at WrestleMania 32 when he took part in a segment with Cena. He was last on “Monday Night Raw” in January 2016.

There’s also speculation that Hulk Hogan could make a surprise appearance, showing up on “Monday Night Raw” for the first time in a few years. Hogan was fired from WWE in July 2015 after racist comments that he made years earlier were leaked to the public.

Click here to see the full list of WWE legends that are scheduled to be in New York City for Raw 25.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images