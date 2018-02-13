Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized U.S. actions and spending in Syria, even threatening an “Ottoman Slap” in remarks made to the country’s parliament Tuesday, two days ahead of a visit from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Erdogan criticized the U.S. for its support of the People's Protection Units (YPG) Kurdish force in Syria, an organization it considers a terrorist organization. President Donald Trump’s proposed fiscal year 2019 budget released Monday included $550 million for operations in Syria, including training activities and border security, according to Reuters. Erdogan interpreted that as all being funneled to YPG.

“It will be better for them not to stand with the terrorists they support today. I am calling on the people of the United States, this money is coming out of the budget of the United States, it is coming out of people’s pockets,” said Erdogan.

The U.S. has supported YPG as part of a strategy in Syria to root out ISIS in the country.

Last month, Turkey began a military intervention called Operation Olive Branch to clear Kurdish forces in Syria that are close to its southern border. Turkey has also threatened to drive YPG troops out of the Syrian town of Manbij, where U.S. troops are stationed. The town is just over 20 miles from the Turkish border.

U.S. forces there have helped to drive out ISIS from the town and aim to stabilize the region to prevent ISIS from returning. In response to the Turkish threat, U.S. Lt. Gen. Paul Funk who is a coalition commander warned the country.

“You hit us, we will respond aggressively. We will defend ourselves,” said Funk to the New York Times.

Funk and Maj. Gen. Jamie Jarrard who is a commander for U.S.-led coalition forces in the region visited northern Syrian last week.

Erdogan referenced the comment in his remarks to parliament led by his Justice and Development party.

“It is very clear that those who say ‘we will respond aggressively if you hit us’ have never experienced an Ottoman slap,” said Erdogan.

The State Department did not immediately return International Business Times' request for comment.

Photo: Delil Souleiman/AFP/GETTY