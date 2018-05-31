International Boxing Federation (IBF) welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr plans on becoming the undisputed champion at 147 pounds and is confident of beating pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford should he come in his path.

Spence Jr will be defending his IBF title June 16 against Mexico's Carlos Ocampo in Frisco, Texas. Crawford meanwhile, is moving up in weight to challenge Jeff Horn for his World Boxing Organization welterweight title June 9 in Las Vegas, having already unified the 140-pound division.

While Spence Jr challenging World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Keith Thurman in a title unification clash was pegged by many as the biggest potential fight in the welterweight division, with the latter recently vacating the WBC title due to injury, which will now be contested for by Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter, many are now eyeing up the prospect of Spence taking on Crawford.

Former five-division champion and future Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather even claimed last month a potential Crawford vs. Spence Jr fight could be the biggest in boxing down the line.

"Honestly speaking, I think soon the biggest fight that's going to be in boxing is Terence Crawford and Errol Spence," Mayweather said. "That's going to be a huge fight I think in boxing. In the future [it's going to be pay-per-view worthy], in the future [it will be pay-per-view] but not right now. I would pay to see it."

Photo: Abbie Parr/Getty Images

When asked to comment on the prospect of facing Crawford, Spence Jr called for patience, stating he will first take care of his "side of the street" by taking titles away from Thurman and the winner of the WBC title fight before going on to unify the rest of the belts.

"Let me clean up my side of the street, [with] Al Haymon and Showtime," Spence told Fight Hype. "Let me clean up my side of the street and then I’ll come over take their side of the block also. I’ve got a lot of fighters with Al Haymon. We got Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter. We got all these guys. We had Lamont Peterson. We had Keith Thurman. He’s doing whatever he’s doing right now. Let me clean up my block and I’ll come over and take over their block later on."

The Long Island native also signaled his plans of moving up to 154 pounds once he completes his goal of becoming the undisputed welterweight champion, the latter of which he is confident of doing even if Crawford goes on to defeat Horn.

"When I become the undisputed champion of the world (at 147), then I’ll move up to 154," Spence continued. "If Crawford does get the belt from Jeff Horn, I’ll come take that belt too. I want to be the undisputed champion of the world."

As for what's next for him after Ocampo, Spence Jr is looking ahead to the winner of the WBC title fight.

"Whoever wins the fight between Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter for the WBC title will have to fight me," Spence Jr added. "I’m ready to unify. I’m ready to take the belt from either one of those guys."