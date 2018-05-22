Errol Spence Jr. would put his money on Gervonta Davis beating Vasyl Lomachenko if the pair were to ever meet in the ring.

A match-up between the two is seen as one of the biggest super featherweight fights with Lomachenko (11-1) further cementing himself as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the world when he moved up in weight to defeat Jorge Linares and become World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight champion earlier this month.

Meanwhile, "Tank" extended his unbeaten record to 20-0 when he won the WBA super featherweight title after knocking out Jesus Cuellar last month. With Davis also being Floyd Mayweather's protégé, there is a lot of intrigue from many in the boxing world to see how he fares against someone as talented as Lomachenko.

A fight at this point would likely require Davis to move up to 135 pounds to face the Ukrainian but despite his height and reach disadvantage along with his lack of experience compared to Lomachenko, Spence (23-0) believes his fellow American would not only beat him, but would also "smoke" him.

"Tank Davis would beat him. He would smoke him," the International Boxing Federation (IBF) welterweight champion said, as quoted on Boxing Scene. "Tank Davis can fight. He's quick, he's fast, good feet, good eyes, he can punch with both hands. And I think that he's way stronger than Linares, he's quicker than Linares."

Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Linares (44-4) was the latest name on Lomachenko's resume that also includes fellow Olympic gold medal winner and formerly unbeaten Guillermo Rigondeaux but while he boasts better wins than Davis, Spence believes it does not matter as skills trump resumes.

"It don't matter about resume, it matters about skills," he explained. "You can look at my resume and then look at other people's resumes. I have a resume, but some people have better resumes... it don't mean they are better than me. Tank has the talent and the skills to beat Lomachenko."

"I think Tank would do better at 135, as he sucks down to get to 130. I think he'll be way stronger at 135 than at 130," Spence added of Davis moving up a weight class.

Lomachenko is expected to fight again on Aug. 25 in Los Angeles but a likely next opponent looks set to be World Boxing Organization lightweight champion Ray Beltran (35-7-1) in a potential title unification clash.

Afterward, there is the option of facing World Boxing Council lightweight champion Mikey Garcia (38-0) who will be taking part in his own title unification clash when he faces IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr. (21-0) in the summer which could set up a four-title clash with Lomachenko for all the belts.

"Lomachenko did good, beat a solid world champion at 135," Garcia said of Lomachenko's win over Linares. "I would love a fight with him. Hope we can make it happen in the near future."