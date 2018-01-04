Tens and thousands of people across Europe were affected by the massive Winter Storm Eleanor that swept through several countries on Wednesday.

The raging storm has claimed the lives of three people so far — two people on Spain's northern Basque coast drowned and a skier was killed by a falling tree in the French Alps. It also plunged extensive areas in darkness and caused transportation delays throughout the day, BBC reported.

Thames Barrier, one of the largest movable flood barriers in the world, was closed as a precautionary measure to protect London from swelling tides. Dutch authorities followed suit as five storm surge barriers on the country’s North Sea coast was closed off for the first time in the country’s history.

"We have seen some heavy showers push through across the south of the UK along with hail, loud thunder and lightning," meteorologist Becky Mitchell said, New Strait Times reported.

More than 250 flights were cancelled at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, following several weather alerts issued in the area. Flights were also disrupted at Frankfurt airport in Germany, and at Zurich airport in Switzerland.

Air transport wasn’t the only mode of transportation disrupted. Fallen trees, electrical lines and other debris caused railway and motor services to slow down in many areas in France.

Photo: Getty Images/ CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

About 225,000 homes across France were without electricity as Storm Eleanor hit the European coast. In Ireland, 123,000 customers had their power restored later in the day, while 27,000 people still remained in darkness. Conditions in Switzerland were no better as 14,000 homes were without power in several Swiss cantons.

Even the Eiffel Tower had to cancel tourist visits in the morning because of the strong gusts of wind. However, it did reopen later in the day. Storm Eleanor is likely to wreak further havoc in England and surrounding areas in the coming days.

According to the Evening Standard, the Met office (the British weather service) issued the following forecast for Storm Eleanor: "The strongest winds will affect southwest England and Wales during the morning, moving east to reach eastern parts of England later in the afternoon. Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely fairly widely with some gusts reaching 65-75 mph along exposed coasts and over high ground in the west."

After gusts of 100 mph swept across England, the Environment Agency issued 19 flood warnings and 131 flood alerts. Severe weather warning has been issued for Plymouth, Devon and Cornwall, especially after the chaos Storm Eleanor caused around the region.

A series of flood alerts have also been issued, including one for the South Cornwall Coast from Rame Head to Plymouth, by the Environment Agency.

The Met Office added that people should expect further transportation delays when it comes to land, air and sea transport across the country.

Temperatures are also expected to plummet due to Storm Eleanor. Scotland might have to endure temperatures as low as minus 10 degree Celsius as the weather gets warmer to the south of England on Saturday night (minus 3 degree Celsius).