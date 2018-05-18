Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is just one day away. Before it takes place, here are 10 things that have been revealed about the royal wedding.

1. Wedding Date, Time, Venue

The royal couple’s wedding will take place on Saturday, May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The ceremony will commence at 12 noon (7 a.m.) EDT.

2. Celebrity Wedding Guests

Markle and Prince Harry have invited a slew of celebrities to attend their wedding. Some of those who confirmed their attendance include Patrick J. Adams, Troian Bellisario, Janina Gavankar, Elton John, Priyanka Chopra, Mel B, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, and Gabriel Macht.

3. Bridal Party

This week, Kensington Palace also announced the names of the youngsters that are part of Markle and Prince Harry’s entourage.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will serve as one of their page boys and bridesmaids. Other members of the entourage include Florence van Cutsem, Remi Litt, Ryan Litt, Ivy Mulroney, Brian Mulroney, John Mulroney, Zallie Warren, and Jasper Dyer.

4. Best Man, No Maid of Honor

Prince Harry chose Prince William to be his best man. Markle, on the other hand, will not have a maid of honor.

5. Horse-Drawn Carriage

Earlier this month, the palace released a statement regarding the horse-drawn carriage that the couple has chosen.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession through Windsor Town after their wedding on May 19th. The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews. The carriages are used in official and ceremonial state events, such as Coronations, Royal Weddings, and States Visits,” the statement read.

6. Meghan Markle’s Family Won’t Attend

Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., half-sister, Samantha Markle-Grant, and half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., won’t attend the royal wedding. But her mom, Doria Ragland, will be there.

7. Wedding Receptions

Prince Harry and Markle will have two receptions on May 19. One will take place at St. George’s Hall after the carriage procession. The second one will be held at Frogmore House at night.

8. Cake Designer

The royal couple has chosen Claire Ptak to design their wedding cake. It will be an elderflower lemon buttercream cake.

9. Florist

Philippa Craddock is currently creating the beautiful flower arrangements for the royal wedding.

10. Performers

Elton John will perform at the royal wedding, but it is still unclear if this will be at the ceremony itself or the reception.

Other performers include Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, English Chamber Orchestra, Philharmonia, and Elin Manahan Thomas.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool