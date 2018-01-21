Eve Mavrakis, Ewan McGregor’s wife, has expressed dismay after the “Fargo” alum filed for divorce from her.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Mavrakis said that she finds McGregor’s divorce filing “disappointing and upsetting.” While it appears that Mavrakis is still hurting over their split, she told the British publication that her main concern is that their four children are OK.

According to TMZ, McGregor cited “irreconcilable differences” in ending his 22-year marriage to Mavrakis. The 46-year-old actor wants joint custody of their three minor children: Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15, and Anouk, 6. But Mavrakis, who filed her answer at the same time, seeks sole physical custody with McGregor getting visitation. The couple’s eldest child, Clara, is already 21.

McGregor is willing to pay spousal support. As for the couple’s properties, sources told the website that the two have no prenup so the assets should be evenly divided between them.

The date of separation is listed as May 28 last year, five months before The Sun published photos of McGregor kissing his “Fargo” co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead at a West London café. “Ewan and Mary Elizabeth were there together and seemed relaxed in each other’s company,” an eyewitness told The Sun last October. “They were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour. As they left she got on to the back of Ewan’s motorbike and they sped off together.”

For her part, Winstead announced her split from her husband, writer Riley Stearns, in May. “We’ve decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days,” the actress captioned a since-deleted Instagram photo of her kissing her now-ex on the cheek. “We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley.”

In Season 3 of FX’s “Fargo,” McGregor played the dual roles of brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy. Dubbed as the “Parking Lot King of Minnesota,” Emmit is a successful business man, while his younger brother, Ray, is a financially struggling probation officer. Meawnhile, Winstead portrayed femme fatale Nikki Swango, a recent parolee and Ray’s fiancée. In the season premiere, McGregor and Winstead shared a steamy bath scene.

Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison