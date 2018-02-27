The North Carolina man suspected of committing a deadly shooting Monday during a Facebook Live broadcast has surrendered to police, according to reports.

The suspect, identified by police as 65-year-old Douglas Cleveland Colson of Wingate, North Carolina, turned himself over to authorities Tuesday morning, Union County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Underwood said, according to ABC News.

Colson was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 55-year-old Prentis Robinson. Colson is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

In the footage, which has since been removed by Facebook, Robinson was seen walking down the road and recording himself with a selfie stick. Video showed the victim engaged with the suspect, whose face wasn’t visible before four gunshots went off.

"This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the victim and his loved ones," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. "Because we cannot have known that the victim would have wanted this horrific act to be live streamed on social media, we have removed the original video.

"We will apply a warning screen to future uploads of the video intended to raise awareness or condemn this tragedy, and limit accessibility to people over the age of 18. We will remove instances of videos from Facebook that are shared supporting or encouraging such acts of violence."

It wasn’t clear why the suspect approached the victim or if they knew each other, authorities said. Robinson was gunned down near the police department where he went to report a stolen cell phone, Wingate Police Chief Donnie Gay said, according to NBC News.

"Only being a block or so away from the police department — if that’s not brazen I don’t know what is," Gay said. "I'd just spoke to him, it was, I just ... it's hard to say anything about that. I just got through talking to him. It's heartbreaking. I can’t believe it."

Robinson, a lifelong resident of Wingate, a suburb of Charlotte, often tried to help police by recording live video of crimes he saw while walking through the neighborhood.

Photo: Twitter