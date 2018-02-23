Students, parents and the school administration of Ball High School, a public secondary school in Galveston, Texas, are on high alert after an unidentified user on Thursday night suggested a school shooting might occur the following day through a social media post.

According to a report in News Fix, a television news program produced for CW in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, the post which was shared on the social media application Snapchat claimed the user will unleash their wrath by bringing an AR-15 to Ball High School on Friday.

In addition to this, the user dared all the students of the school to attend classes. They said the weapon would be in a duffel bag and that the attack will take place at the least expected time.

As of now, neither school officials nor the district have issued any official statements in regards to the threat. However, reports said according to students' parents, the school district is well aware of the social media post and investigations are well underway.

Since Feb. 14, when 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people including students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, several other educational institutions have either received threats or discovered plots of shooting.

This has resulted in widespread panic across the country as schools began taking extra precautionary measures to keep their students and staff as safe as possible.

A sixth grader from Nova Middle School, Florida, was arrested on Feb. 14 after authorities discovered a note under the assistant principal’s office door by the 11-year-old girl which read: “I will bring a gun to school to kill all of you ugly a** kids and teachers b****. I will bring the gun Feb. 16, 18. BE prepared b****!" Further investigation into the case revealed the girl was asked to write the note by her fellow schoolmate.

The girl who remained unidentified was later detained at the Broward Juvenile Assessment Center, Florida.

In a similar case, a 15-year-old boy was also arrested in Florida for allegedly threatening to kill students in Broward County Public School district, the district of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Reports said the boy, who remained unidentified, posted a message on his Instagram account claiming he would kill people at various schools belonging to the school district.

Police investigators first discovered the social media post on Feb. 16, just two days after the Parkland shooting.

Police officials took the teenager into custody as soon as the social media post was discovered. When asked about the threat he made, the boy reportedly apologized to the authorities saying he meant everything as a joke.

Broward Sheriff’s Office, in a press release, said: “BSO Violent Crimes Unit detectives immediately launched an investigation into the threat, ultimately locating the suspect and taking him into custody that afternoon. The teen appeared to be remorseful and claimed his post was a joke aimed at scaring his cousin.”